SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”

Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.

However, the long-term effects of his injuries mean Tico can’t be returned to the wild.

He is now owned by volunteer wildlife rehabber Jane MacDonald and serves as an education ambassador for the group.

If Tico wins America’s Favorite Pet, Jane says the $10,000 prize will be donated to Wildlife Rehab Group of SC so more animals can benefit.

