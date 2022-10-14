Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ripley’s Aquarium is getting into the Halloween spirit

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Something is lurking in the deep this Halloween.

Spend a spooky night under the sea with our creatures of the deep as you explore the Aquarium after hours – and dance the night away – during our family-friendly Halloween Dance Party!

Enjoy music by DJ Ro, amazing stilt walkers, specialty cash bars, seasonal snacks, raffle giveaways, crafts, games, and much more!

It’s October 29th from 7pm to 9pm.

Our Halley Murrow also takes a peak at some spooky creatures.

