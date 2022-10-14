Submit a Tip
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater.

They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.

You can still purchase tickets at alabama-theater.com

Our TJ Ross spoke with a special guest about the upcoming performance.

