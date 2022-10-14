North Carolina man faces murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday.

Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sheriff Carter Weaver says.

Deputies were called to the Hampton Inn in Murrells Inlet shortly after 1 a.m. following a 911 hang-up call. Once on the scene, deputies heard a woman call for help. When they entered, deputies found a man and woman seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say Abernathy attempted to kill his wife with a knife and tried to hurt himself.

Authorities say Abernathy will remain in custody pending a bond hearing.

