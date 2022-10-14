Submit a Tip
Funeral arrangements set for Atlantic Beach councilman killed in shooting

(Source: Atlantic Beach Government website)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Atlantic Beach town councilman who was killed in a shooting last week.

A wake for Jim Dewitt is set for Monday from 3-7:30 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Conway.

Dewitt’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Conway. Details about a specific location for the service are expected later Friday.

Dewitt and his wife, Gloria, were killed in a shooting at their home in Richland County - which they owned alongside their home in the town of Atlantic Beach.

Their son, Matthew, is a suspect in their deaths as well as the death of Natasha Stevens, another relative in Horry County. A circuit court judge will set bond in that case in December before he is extradited to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths.

Dewitt had been on the town council for only about a year, but residents told WMBF News that he was an asset to the town and was going to be instrumental in bringing new developments to the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

