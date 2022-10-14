Submit a Tip
Florence police searching for missing woman

Lameekia Brown
Lameekia Brown(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family.

The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Brown spoke with her family at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday saying she was returning home from the beach but never came back.

She’s described as being 5′ and around 110 pounds. Brown was also last seen wearing a red jumpsuit, a jean jacket and a beige scarf along with dark blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

