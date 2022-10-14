FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend on tap, fall cold snap next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine returns and the humidity will be lower thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. Whatever your plans are for the weekend, you should love the forecast ahead.

TODAY

It’s a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 50s this morning. It’s a nice change of pace with the winds shifting out of the northwest. Those northwest winds will keep the afternoon temperatures cooler. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with the low-mid 70s around for the beaches and inland areas.

Highs today will be cooler with temperatures in the low-mid 70s. (WMBF)

If you’re headed out to a Friday Night Football game, the jacket may be needed for a few of you! Temperatures will be cooler this evening, especially once the sun sets.

Not a bad forecast for football! (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll wake up to the 40s inland and the lower 50s along the sand Saturday morning. Jacket weather will prevail for any early morning plans before temperatures warm up into the middle 70s for this afternoon. The forecast looks great for the Loris Bog-Off, Coastal Carolina Game, Wooden Boat Show or any other plans for the weekend! We know there’s a lot happening.

So many events! So much sunshine for the weekend. (WMBF)

Highs on Sunday will be warmer. We will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s to end the weekend and head into next week. Monday will feature another round of 80s for inland areas before the cold front brings a big change for next week.

FALL COLD SNAP

A stronger cold front will move through the region early next week. This front will usher in the coolest weather so far this season. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Overnights will turn chilly with temperatures along the Grand Strand dropping into the lower 40s with upper 30s looking likely inland.

Fall air will move in behind a strong cold front next week. (WMBF)

