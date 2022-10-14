Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DHEC announces first flu-related death in South Carolina for 2022 season

Flu cases are on the rise in Los Angeles as doctors urge parents to get their flu shots. (KCAL/KCBS/DR. MELANIE PATTERSON/CNN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first flu-related death in the state for the 2022 season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the person was from the Midlands and died from complications due to the flu.

“While we can’t predict what the upcoming flu season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus,” Bell said.

The flu season begins on October 1.

There have been 788 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and 33 flu-related hospitalizations in South Carolina so far this season.

“We are concerned that there is the potential for a severe flu season in South Carolina and nationally based on what we’ve seen in the Southern Hemisphere,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Australia has just experienced one of its worst flu seasons in years, and that may mean that we, too, will experience a flu season that’s much more severe than what we’ve been accustomed to the last few years. Please don’t wait to get your flu shot.”

The flu vaccine is available at DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
David Joseph Bean, 68
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
Hundreds of flamingos have been put out at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center's front lawn...
Flamingos ‘Flock the Lawn’ in the Pee Dee for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in N.C....
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian
Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk has been postponed to Saturday,...
Tidelands reschedules ‘In the Pink’ Breast Cancer Awareness Walk ahead of Hurricane Ian