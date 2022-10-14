Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured

HCFR
HCFR(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Say with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Horry County Assessor’s Office relieves residents’ frustration over property taxes
Quandre Tyson
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
David Joseph Bean, 68
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing on 31st anniversary
.
VIDEO: West Florence neighborhood gets fire hydrants
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach faces rental car shortages outside of peak season
.
VIDEO: Georgetown County community forum addresses opioid, fentanyl crisis
.
VIDEO: Beachfront condos deemed unsafe citing structural damage concerns