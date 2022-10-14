Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Say with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.