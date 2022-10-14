Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s office as the motorcyclist who died from injuries sustained in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred on River Oaks Drive and White Oak Drive.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

