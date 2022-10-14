Submit a Tip
Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend

Businesses prepares for fans, alumni and students as they celebrate homecoming
Businesses prepares for fans, alumni and students as they celebrate homecoming(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation.

CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game.

Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.

Business owners said they are expecting a large crowd starting Friday as Homecoming events kick off.

Owner of Crafty Rooster and CCU alumnus, Dan Katawcsik is looking forward to seeing new faces and old familiar customers during Homecoming.

“We are pretty excited. Some of us are Coastal grads here and alumni, so it is always a fun time when Homecoming comes around,” said Katawcsik. “Homecoming is a good time to remember everybody, getting together with everyone.”

There will be a series of events starting Friday on the CCU campus and in Downtown Conway for visitors, fans and students.

As part of the festivities, six new inductees will be honored during the George F. Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Homecoming parade will also march through Downtown Conway on Saturday. It will start on 3rd Avenue and go down to Laurel Street.

It is all hands on deck for the businesses in Downtown Conway, restaurants and bars are making sure they’re ready to serve the crowd.

“We are expecting a big crowd, we are all hands on deck this weekend,” said Katawcsik. “We’ve been stocking up in the back and packing extra. and we are excited.”

The Chants kick-off against the Monarchs Saturday at 12 p.m. For tailgating, appropriate parking lots will open up four hours before kick-off.

A Homecoming events calendar is available online.

