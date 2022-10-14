Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival.

Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices.

The city of Loris counts down to the big event each year and looks forward to the popular cooking contest where you can roll up your sleeves and bog off.

So far, there are more than a dozen people who have signed up to compete in the People’s Choice Contest.

However, if you think your chicken bog recipe is top-notch, you have until 5:00 p.m. Friday to sign up for the chance at taking home $250.

If you’d rather just chow down, you can pay $5 for a ticket to try all the bogs vying for the prize, but make sure you get there early because there are only 250 tickets up for grabs.

If you don’t get there in time to grab a ticket, there will be several chefs on site serving up plates of chicken bog at a reasonable price.

The event started out as a small cooking contest forty years ago, and Todd Harrelson, Mayor of Loris, said he is proud to see the big event it is today.

“It’s been growing in popularity for years and years. The first one starting back in 1980 when I was a senior in high school. Word got around and it’s just good clean fun,” said Mayor Harrelson.

As you fill up on chicken bog, you can stop by over 200 vendors, listen to live music and enjoy a car show.

There will even be a haunted house and a kid’s zone for children to enjoy.

Samantha Norris, Executive Director for the Loris Chamber of Commerce, said there’s no way you will not have fun at the event.

“I mean it’s just something for the whole family. It’s a family day. Come out and stay all day and enjoy it. You get in free. The entertainment is free. You can walk around and see the cars. I mean it’s just a great day,” said Norris.

Also, If you stick around until the evening, you’ll hear a concert from Chris Nelson Band, Kindred and Trey Calloway.

You have all day to enjoy music, vendors, activities and plenty of chicken bog at the Loris Bog-Off Festival kicking off Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

