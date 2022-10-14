5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash.

Crews were dispatched to the area just after 7:00 a.m.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

