Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544

Two injured in 2-car crash with a tree on Hwy 544
Two injured in 2-car crash with a tree on Hwy 544
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m.

HCFR says all lanes of traffic are closed.

Two injured in 2-car crash with a tree on Hwy 544
Two injured in 2-car crash with a tree on Hwy 544

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Please avoid the are for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

