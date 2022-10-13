Trial set for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon, has a trial date.

The trial for Stauch is scheduled to start March 20, 2023. The state of Stauch’s mental health has been in question as she has undergone multiple mental health evaluations. Originally, Stauch entered a plea of not guilty for murder, she later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity. Gannon was only 11 when he was reported missing.

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020 from the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood near Colorado Springs. During the extensive search for Gannon, Stauch spoke with KKTV 11 News on Jan. 31, 2020. You can watch that video at the top of this article.

Letecia was arrested on March 2, 2020 in South Carolina. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida, as authorities made that announcement on March 20, 2020.

You can read the arrest papers for Stauch below and view the timeline of the case at the bottom of this article.

Timeline on the case that started in 2020:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5, 2020

-Letecia arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

Thursday, March 13, 2022

-Judge announced a trial date for Letecia, March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.