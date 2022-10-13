Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle stopped near Highland Road and Lees Mill Road. Officers then ordered all occupants out of the car, at which time, the vehicle fled from the scene and a chase ensued.

A short time later, the vehicle stopped again and Lee and a woman fled on foot while the vehicle continued down the road.

Officers pursuing on foot apprehended Lee and the woman, identified as Samantha Marie Stanfill, 44, of Lillington, NC.

Officers also continued pursuit of the vehicle which stopped a short distance away. The driver told officers Lee held him at gunpoint and forced him to flee.

Lee is charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping; possession of a firearm by a felon; trafficking cocaine; possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; trafficking opiates; possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II; possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule III; carrying a concealed firearm; resist, delay and obstruct an officer; and simple possession marijuana.

Warrants were served from the September 21 incident of attempted 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon (3 counts); discharging a firearm in city limits; possession of a stolen firearm and trafficking opiates.

Lee is in the Scotland County Detention Center on an $815,000.00 secured bond.

Stanfill is charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, and for failure to appear in court in Harnett County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She is currently in Scotland County Detention Center on a $1,000.00 secured bond.

