Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on.

Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.

Steven Strickland, a structural engineer in the Grand Strand not affiliated with Renaissance Tower, said coastal buildings have steel foundations, covered by layers of concrete. He said for those along the ocean, the salty air can cause the steel to corrode beneath the concrete.

“But, when the steel starts to corrode, below the surface of the concrete, there are visible signs that you would generally be able to see where there’s maybe rust stains or cracking, or spalling which would be cracking or chipping of the concrete,” said Strickland. “That are indicators that there may be other issues that may be deeper issues that need to be examined.”

Strickland said once there are signs of any damage, a routine repair process should take place.

“There is a pretty well-defined process for concrete repair,” said Strickland. “It is a routine process that occurs in many of the buildings that are older in our area where we go through and assess and identify the locations where we have erosion damage or spalling damage.”

He said it’s vital to take action at even the smallest signs of deterioration.

Strickland said, “Generally, we are trying to stay proactive and do these repairs while they are still minor repairs. As opposed to when waiting until the building is in such bad shape that you would have to close the entire building down out of the interest of public safety.”

