Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI gave an update on Quinton Simon Thursday.

Quinton has been missing since Oct. 5. Police said Wednesday they believe Quinton is deceased and they have named his mother Leilani Simon as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

During Thursday’s news conference, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said police and FBI have come to the conclusion Quinton is dead through evidence gathered with search warrants and interviews they have conducted.

Chief Hadley also confirmed, at this time, Leilani Simon is the only suspect in Quinton’s disappearance and death. Leilani Simon has not been arrested or formally charged yet, according to the chief.

Chief Hadley says they believe she is not a flight risk. He says they will only get “one shot” to arrest and charge Leilani Simon, so they are working in council with the FBI and ADA, and using the resources at their disposal, to come to the right conclusion.

