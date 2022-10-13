Submit a Tip
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges

Derriere Gentlemen’s Club was at the center of conflict for years
David Joseph Bean, 68
David Joseph Bean, 68
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club at the center of conflict for years is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on tax fraud charges.

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested David Joseph Bean, 68, of Myrtle Beach, on Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

Bean operated Seaboard Ventures Inc., doing business as Derriere Gentlemen’s Club of Myrtle Beach.

According to the report, Bean failed to report at least $882,783 in admissions revenue for tax years 2016-2019.

The arrest warrants allege Bean evaded at least $44,142 in state Admissions Tax.

In Feb. 2020, Bean was arrested by Myrtle Beach police, along with six others, following allegations that a local gentleman’s club operated as a brothel after a New Year’s Day shooting at the club. The man who said he was the victim of the New Year’s Day shooting at Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club filed a lawsuit against the owner in May 2020. Bean was charged with failing to report that shooting.

Bean faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 plus the cost of prosecution for each count of tax fraud.

He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

