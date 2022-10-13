Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach visitors are choosing alternative ways to rent cars amid shortage

People are looking at Turo, a car sharing company or going with locally owned businesses like Big “E” Car Rental.
By Corinne McGrath
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With more people traveling to the area, more people are having trouble booking rental cars.

Customers are now choosing alternative ways to get around such as Turo, a car-sharing company that is similar to Airbnb or going with locally owned businesses like Big “E” Car Rental.

“We noticed that there was a lot of need in the area,” said Ethan Selph, the owner of Big “E” Car Rental. “A lot of frustration with people, especially at the airport.”

Big “E” car rentals started out with just 4 cars a couple of years ago and now has more than 20 vehicles.

“Our price structure is catered towards those who are local than a lot of our competitors,” said Selph. “You could even get a car for less than 24 hours for a dollar per hour. A dollar per mile.”

Selph said they can offer these prices that are significantly cheaper than their competitors because they don’t cater toward long trips. Their customers are usually on family reunions, golf trips or visiting the area for a sporting event.

“When you can go more local, the price drops and we can come even more competitive than our competitors,” said Selph.

Selph said the company doesn’t do a lot of advertising. Most of their business comes from word of mouth.

“We started the company Big “E”,” said Selph. “My dad named me Big E when I was little. I was a little guy and he wanted to boost my self-esteem. Since then he’s passed and one of the reasons we call the company Big “E” is to remember the values our father gave us.

You can learn more about Big “E” car rental through https://bigecarrental.com/

