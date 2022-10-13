Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events

The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years.

The festival takes place at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Evan Bofilios, the church’s treasurer said you’ll be sure to get a full taste of the Greek experience.

“It’s Greek food. We don’t have but a variety of Greek food in the area, so this is where you can come eat the Greek food, enjoy it and enjoy everything else that goes along with the Greek stuff,” said Bofilios.

As you chow down on a variety of Greek foods like gyros, baklava and moussaka, you can also enjoy Greek music and a performance by Greek community dancers.

There will be plenty of vendors for you to shop around and even a kid’s zone for your children to enjoy.

You can even get a tour of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and take a look at the hand-painted murals from Greece.

Church tours:

Thursday-Saturday: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

While this is a major fundraiser for the church, they also partner with local charities to give back to the community.

Whether you’ve been before or are attending for the first time here are a few things you need to know about the festival.

In case you do not get to the festival early enough to snag a parking spot, there will be parking and a free shuttle that will run every ten minutes from Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant.

Once you arrive, you’ll pay $2 to get in, but kids 10 & under can come for free.

However, you’ll have to bring some extra cash if you want to enjoy the Greek food and shop around.

Denis Tellekamp, a vendor, has set up shots at the Greek Festival for years and said it’s an event you do not want to miss.

“There’s a lot of people that come here. They know in the fall it’s festival season and the Greek Festival is always, always great,” said Tellekamp.

You can enjoy music, dancing and plenty of food at the four-day event from October 13-16.

You can stop by Thursday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

