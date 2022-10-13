Submit a Tip
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

Chatham County Police and the FBI notified Quinton’s family on Wednesday. Police have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police say no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference Thursday to give more details and to answer questions.

Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago.

Police say Leilani Simon reported her son missing around 9:30 in the morning on Oct. 5. She said her boyfriend was the last person to see Quinton around 6 a.m. that morning at the home on Buckhalter Road in Chatham County.

This sparked an extensive search and included the FBI. Ultimately, investigators obtained search warrants for the house.

They even drained the family’s backyard pool with hopes of finding clues. Originally, Chatham Police Chief Jeff Hadley said they didn’t have evidence to suspect foul play.

That shifted two days ago, when police announced they had seized evidence to help move the case forward. Police dogs helped in another search Wednesday for about an hour behind the family home.

WTOC will live stream Chief Hadley’s news conference on our website, Facebook and WTOC+.

