Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

McMaster signs executive order for electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out in SC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure roll-out.

The governor said the executive order prioritizes the state’s efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina by training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry and establishing a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce for businesses interested in investing in the state.

The executive order also creates an Interagency Working Group tasked with working collaboratively with stakeholders and local governments to develop a plan regarding the strategic deployment of electric vehicle-related resources and infrastructure across the state. According to the governor, the Working Group will be focused primarily on developing a plan for strategically placing electric vehicle charging infrastructure on South Carolina’s interstates and roadways.

The Working Group is made up of the following agencies:

  • South Carolina Department of Transportation
  • Office of Regulatory Staff
  • South Carolina Department of Commerce
  • South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW)
  • South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
  • South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
  • State Fiscal Accountability Authority

“The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive industry leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

South Carolina is currently home to over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers. The industry has a $27 billion economic impact in the state.

MORE NEWS: Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Quandre Tyson
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing on 31st anniversary
The SEC investigated why nearly 1,400 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican...
Printing company reveals Horry County absentee ballot mistake ‘was an extremely rare error’
David Joseph Bean, 68
Owner of former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club arrested on tax fraud charges
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police give update on Quinton Simon, mother only suspect in toddler’s death at this time
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Murdaugh murder trial set for January 2023