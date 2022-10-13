Submit a Tip
Man killed near Timmonsville died of ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ coroner says

(KTTC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee last weekend.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it was a man’s body that was discovered and that foul play is suspected. He confirmed that authorities are treating it as a homicide investigation.

Von Lutcken said Wednesday that an autopsy found the victim died “of multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

He later identified the victim as 23-year-old Trey Lee Montrose, of Florence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.

