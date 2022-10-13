Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival looks to raise money for their new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue’s mission is to save the lives of homeless pets, promote kindness to animals, and advance the highest standards in animal welfare.

They upcoming Fall Festival is jammed packed with games, food, music, and of course all of our furry friends.

It’s scheduled for October 22rd from 11am to 7pm and October 23rd from 11am to 5pm.

The money raised will go towards their new facility that will help them double the help they’re able to do right now.

