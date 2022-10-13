Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Fall Festival looks to raise money for their new facility

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue’s mission is to save the lives of homeless pets, promote kindness to animals, and advance the highest standards in animal welfare.

They upcoming Fall Festival is jammed packed with games, food, music, and of course all of our furry friends.

It’s scheduled for October 22rd from 11am to 7pm and October 23rd from 11am to 5pm.

The money raised will go towards their new facility that will help them double the help they’re able to do right now.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Quandre Tyson
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times

Latest News

zombie fun run
The City of ‘Halloween’ is hosting a Zombie Fun Run
melt
A local restaurant is shining bright at Broadway at The Beach
.
Legal Access - 10/13/22 Pt 1
.
Legal Access - 10/13/22 Pt 2