Horry County assessors office relieves residents frustration over property taxes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County mails out property tax notices to the owner of record in October, but payment isn’t due in full until January of the following year.

With so many new residents moving to the area, it is important to the county that records are updated regularly to ensure accuracy.

The Assessor’s Office processes more than 400 assessment applications a day during this busy time of year. This is typical for the season. The County is currently seeing an approximately 30-day turnaround for application processing.

Although the line outside of the assessor’s office may appear long, staff is working to move things a long quickly and most residents did not have to wait longer than 15 minutes.

In order to receive the 4% property tax rate, an Horry County resident must complete the ‘Legal Residence Special Assessment Application’. They also must provide, among standard documents such as a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Plus a copy of a South Carolina tax return showing their name and the residence.

In cases where someone has recently moved to the County, a property owner may be given a 1-year assessment at the 4% property tax rate, contingent upon the property owner providing all other necessary documents and providing the South Carolina tax return once it becomes available.

If the South Carolina tax return is not provided by the time the next year’s tax notice is issued, the property will revert to the 6% rate until such a time that appropriate documentation is provided. Any application submitted without all necessary items would be incomplete, and the special assessment could not be processed.

Any change to the deed or ownership of a property will impact the land records and, by extension, the tax designation of a property.

Residents receive a number of notices over the course of the year encouraging them to update their records with the Assessor’s Office before the next assessment. Reminders to update records ahead of upcoming assessments are also advertised in the newspaper twice a year.

