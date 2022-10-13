Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘He’s got that respect’: Panthers players voice support for interim head coach Steve Wilks

In just two days as the interim head coach, Steve Wilks has already instilled a new sense of energy that the players in the locker room have felt.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since Matt Rhule was fired, the Panthers players are sharing their thoughts on the recent changes in the organization.

Turning a team around after a 1-4 start is much easier said than done. The Panthers feel ready to start that climb with a new voice leading the way.

In just two days as the interim head coach, Steve Wilks has already instilled a new sense of energy that the players in the locker room have felt.

Wilks had the team practicing full-go in pads Wednesday morning — a day earlier than is routine for these players. He said the tempo and pace were outstanding afterward, and his players echoed that sentiment.

“I talked about the energy with coach Wilks, you can’t match with coach Wilks,” Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson said. “We’re excited for coach Wilks, and we’re going to go out and continue to ball.”

Replacing a head coach mid-season in the midst of a deflating start is a daunting task. Replacing that coach with an in-house option who has spent years learning the organization can make the transition a little easier. Add in that this new coach is a Charlotte native, and it creates even more optimism that Carolina has the right guy in place.

“He has that respect, he’s been there,” Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson said. “A lot of guys respect him, a lot of people in this building respect him, a lot of guys in this city respect him.”

The Panthers have 12 more games left in the season to prove that new leadership is enough to right the ship. The players are confident that they have what they need in the building to see the results on the field start to change.

“I want to see him be successful. I want to see this team be successful, I want to see this organization be successful,” Thompson said. “I want the fans to come back, and they deserve everything. That’s what we’ve got to do, and that’s what Wilks is here for.”

