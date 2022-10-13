Submit a Tip
Grand Strand groups to receive over $3M in grants for victims of crime

crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand groups that help victims of crime are receiving more than $3 million in federal and state grants.

Across the state, more than $32 million will be distributed to groups that help crime victims.

In total, groups in Horry and Georgetown counties will receive $3,010,433.

There are three different types of grants: Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants; Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants; and State Victim Assistance Program (SVAP) grants.

Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties is receiving one VOCA award totaling $275,964 to provide comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence including a 24-hour hotline, advocacy, and counseling.

The complete list of Grand Strand groups receiving grants includes:

  • $78,935 VOCA to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
  • $353,405 VOCA and VAWA to Rape Crisis Center Horry / Georgetown
  • $209,681 VOCA to Barnabas Horse Foundation
  • $149,521 VOCA to Children’s Recovery Center
  • $31,556 VOCA to Coastal Carolina University
  • $420,614 VOCA and VAWA to Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office
  • $174,560 VOCA to Horry County Police Department
  • $126,412 VOCA to Horry County Sheriff’s Office

The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council formally approved the grants earlier this year and the projects began on October 1, 2022.

Grants are distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants, in the Attorney General’s Office.

