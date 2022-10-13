Georgetown County forum raising awareness about opioid, fentanyl crisis

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The opioid and fentanyl crisis is still a major concern in Georgetown County. Leaders are doing anything they can to reduce drug overdoses.

On Thursday, At the First Baptist Church, a group of experts got together to talk about the overdose crisis in Georgetown County. The community forum raised awareness about drug addiction in the Georgetown County community.

Their first forum took place Tuesday at Pawleys Island’s Community Church, where more than 100 people showed up.

According to data from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office, they received 82 service calls for overdoses this year, with 32 overdose deaths.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said although the numbers of overdose calls are lower than last year, he could see a rising trend for the next few months if there’s no awareness.

"We saw approximately 168 overdose calls for services in 21′," said Weaver.

A panel of specialists from Tidelands Health, the Coroner’s Office and the Georgetown County School District spoke at the event Thursday night. They discussed what you can do to help people suffering from addiction amid the current crisis.

One panelist, Bryan Braddock, spoke about his experience when he almost lost his family, his freedom, and his peace when he was a drug addict.

“There’s nothing special about me,” said Braddock “What god has done in my life he can certainly do on yours.”

Braddock is now a changed man and has been clean for 15 years. He’s a Florence City Councilman and an advocate for drug overdose victims.

“It gives them hope and if you don’t have hope, you are not going to put in the effort,” said Braddock.

However, the opioid epidemic continues to be a major issue.

"The deaths seem to be decreasing somewhat but I do not think that will be the trend in the future."

Experts said the process of recovery for drug addicts could take months or even years. Treatment is recommended for those who are suffering.

“Treatment is the key to solving this issue or curving the tide somewhat of the opioid and fentanyl epidemic that we are seeing,” said Weaver.

The Georgetown County sheriff’s office will be holding more future meetings discussing how you can help those in need and how the community can take action.

