FIRST ALERT: Rain before sunrise, clouds & isolated shower through the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hello, rain! It’s a soggy morning as showers and storms move through the area. The heaviest rain is focused near the Grand Strand with the best rain chances early today.

The best chance of rain is through 7 AM this morning. (WMBF)

TODAY

There’s no threat of any severe weather today. This quick-hitting round of showers will be out of the area by daybreak this morning. While the bulk of the rain will move to the northeast, we will hold onto a wet morning commute from the wet roads and an isolated shower or two.

A few showers early turning to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. (WMBF)

As we head toward the middle of the day, rain chances will drop to just 20% with even some peeks of sunshine likely by this afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The passage of the cold front will bring in cooler & drier weather for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. We’ll wake up to the low-mid 50s for morning temperatures Friday morning, followed by highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon.

What a beautiful weekend forecast we have on tap! (WMBF)

Not much changes for the weekend. If you plan to head out to Loris for the bog-off or even plan on going to Conway to enjoy the Coastal Carolina game, the weather looks great. Highs will reach the low-mid 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. There are so many events happening this weekend, which we will talk more about for tomorrow.

Temperatures by Sunday will rebound back into the middle and upper 70s as sunny skies continue.

