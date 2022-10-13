Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the region overnight and usher in clearing and comfortable weather for Friday through the weekend.

TONIGHT

A stray shower will be possible through the mid evening as a cold front moves through the region. The front will push off shore overnight and usher in cooler and dryer weather for Friday. Temperatures by daybreak Friday will range from the lower to middle 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Grand Strand.

FRIDAY

Sunny skies will prevail through the day on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Sunny skies and dry weather will linger through the weekend with a bit of a warming trend. Saturday will see afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 as sunshine continues.

Sunny skies and mild this weekend.
Sunny skies and mild this weekend.(WMBF)

FALL COLD SNAP

A stronger cold front will move through the region early next week. This front will usher in the coolest weather so far this season. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Overnights will turn chilly with temperatures along the Grand Strand dropping into the lower 40s with upper 30s looking likely inland.

A fall cold snap arrives next week.
A fall cold snap arrives next week.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Quandre Tyson
Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody in Miss.
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times

Latest News

A quick hitting round of showers and a few storms arrives overnight into early Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Quick hitting rain and storms move in overnight
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Wednesday Forecast
Meteorologist Andrew Dockery's Wednesday Forecast
Karl developed in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Mostly cloudy and mild on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with rain to follow by Thursday