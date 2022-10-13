FIRST ALERT: Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will move through the region overnight and usher in clearing and comfortable weather for Friday through the weekend.

TONIGHT

A stray shower will be possible through the mid evening as a cold front moves through the region. The front will push off shore overnight and usher in cooler and dryer weather for Friday. Temperatures by daybreak Friday will range from the lower to middle 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Grand Strand.

FRIDAY

Sunny skies will prevail through the day on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 70s.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Sunny skies and dry weather will linger through the weekend with a bit of a warming trend. Saturday will see afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 as sunshine continues.

Sunny skies and mild this weekend. (WMBF)

FALL COLD SNAP

A stronger cold front will move through the region early next week. This front will usher in the coolest weather so far this season. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 60s. Overnights will turn chilly with temperatures along the Grand Strand dropping into the lower 40s with upper 30s looking likely inland.

A fall cold snap arrives next week. (WMBF)

