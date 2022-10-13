Dillon man sentenced to 18 years for sex crimes against a minor

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon man faces 18 years in prison for multiple charges relating to sex crimes against a minor.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, Jonathan Dean Webster, 43, of Dillon, SC, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Second Degree and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Third Degree.

In Feb. 2021, a 15-year-old minor reported that Webster gave her alcohol while at a friend’s house. She became sick, Webster then forcibly had sex with the minor. The minor left the home and called 911.

According to authorities responding to the call, they found the minor walking without shoes down the street. DNA testing confirmed Webster’s DNA on the minor’s clothes.

After the initial report, several other minors came forward with similar allegations. These minors ranged from 12- to 16-year-olds.

A permanent restraining order is in place for all the victims and upon release, Webster must register as a sex offender.

