An Horry County Schools partnership allows students to help a family in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the classroom to the construction zone, some Horry County students have partnered up with area organizations to help one family in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association and the Academy for Technology and Academics (ATA) have teamed up to build the dream home a family has been waiting for.

Some kids are waiting to see the day they have their own bedroom, meanwhile, others are trading in pencils for hammers to build them.

April Collier is a mother of five who joined the Habitat homebuyer program last fall. She knows it will be a journey before it’s complete, but she’s grateful.

“I just got to have a little bit of patience,” said Collier. “And that’s what it took a little bit of patience, and now the day has finally come, and my house is finally starting to come together.”

The partnership was launched to give students a hands-on experience to teach them all aspects of the industry for the future.

Students in the construction building program at ATA will play major roles in building the new home supervision.

Training through the program will allow students to intern with local construction companies, potentially leading to employment upon graduation.

ATA students will also be inducted into the National Association of Home Builders student chapter of Horry later this month.

As for Collier, Habitat for Humanity requires home-buyers to complete 300 minimum hours of sweat equity before receiving keys to their new home.

Collier said no matter how hard it is to complete those hours, she is up for the task.

“The biggest challenge is when it’s hot, you might not want to go,” she said. “When it’s cold you may not want to go. But at the end of the day I’ll tell anybody, if it’s worth having, you’ll get u and get out there and do it no matter how hard it seems.”

The home is expected to be completed by the end of the school year around June.

By then, students will have learned pivotal skills from professionals like drywalling, plumbing, roofing, framing, and electrical work.

