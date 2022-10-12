Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing.

Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique McMillan has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny.

Warrants state McMillian stabbed the victim, later identified as 69-year-old Odell McClain, “multiple times in the head and chest area resulting in his death” before stealing his 2018 Nissan Altima and fleeing the scene.

McMillan was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said an autopsy is set for Thursday at MUSC in Charleston.

Online records show McMillan is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.