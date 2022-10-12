Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vince Dooley released from hospital after mild COVID-19 case

FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss from his wife Barbara during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against Murray State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia says the 90-year-old Dooley was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday, two days after he was admitted.

The school says he was treated for a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs. He also served as athletic director until 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Latest News

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit
Woman finds human fetus, cremated remains in purchased storage unit
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash