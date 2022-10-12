Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.(Brian Johnson & Dane Kantner / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New Zealand has issued a proposal to tax farmers for their livestock emissions.

They said cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change.

They emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they pass gas and burp.

Farmers have raised concerns about the high cost of this plan. The country has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep.

The government says the revenue raised from the proposed tax will go back into the sector through technology, research and incentive payments.

The proposal is now in consultation. A final decision is expected at the end of November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season

Latest News

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir...
Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your...
Myrtle Beach Police Department collecting items for domestic violence shelters
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Evidence in missing toddler case seized, police say
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater...
3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee