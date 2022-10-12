Surfside Beach Town Council votes in favor of installing license plate readers

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The Surfside Beach Town Council voted 6-1 in favor Tuesday night of installing Flock automated license plate readers within the town limits.

“Crime is trending definitely, that we’re about 50% up on calls for service from last year, said Surfside Beach Chief Kenneth Hofmann.

Hofmann has been looking at ways to curb crime, especially property crimes.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of theft from automobiles, that’s the primary area we’ve seen the increase,” he said.

Nine license plate readers will be installed at various locations at around $30,000 to start. The police department will cover half of that cost, and the other half will come from the town’s hospitality fund.

“The police department has what is known as drug funds, which are funds that are seized or assets that have been forfeited from drug investigations that the courts have awarded the town,” said Hofmann.

The department has the ability to use those funds for whatever it would like, but there are some limits. The cameras fall into those limits.

Taylor Ellison, a sales representative for Flock, was on hand to answer any questions the council or residents have about the system. He explained how they work.

“Our system is motion activated, so whether it has a metal tag, a temporary paper tag, we see a lot of thieves that are coming in and writing face temp tags or things like that. Even if there is no tag at all, our system can get a snapshot of that vehicle and send it to the department,” said Ellison.

Ellison added that their program only reads license plates, and does not scan faces.

Cindy Keating, mayor pro tem, asked Hofmann if they could just add the nine cameras to the existing cameras that Horry County already uses, to which Hofmann said he had not thought of that.

Councilman William Kilken was the only “no” vote and said he wasn’t against the cameras, he just wanted to hold off on the idea.

“I would like us to wait until January, I’m not against the cameras, just think we should wait until then,” he said.

Hofmann wants to have the cameras and training on the program to be in before the end of the year.

The overall cost is around $52,000 over two years.

