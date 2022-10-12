Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man.

Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive.

They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic confrontation” with a family member.

It’s not clear exactly how Strickland died.

The case will be presented to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.