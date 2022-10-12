Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man.

Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive.

They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic confrontation” with a family member.

It’s not clear exactly how Strickland died.

The case will be presented to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

