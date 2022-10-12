Submit a Tip
SCDOT receives $720K grant for bridge planning along Great Pee Dee River

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - More money is being pledged for bridge planning along part of the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it received a $720,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for projects over the Great Pee Dee River along Interstate 95.

“This is another example of the SCDOT maximizing an opportunity to bring federal dollars to South Carolina to address the priorities of South Carolinians. We continue our vigorous planning and programming efforts to align federal dollars to meet our state priorities,” said Christy Hall, South Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation.

The total project would involve replacing or repairing 12 rural bridges along the I-95 corridor in Marion and Dillon counties.

SCDOT said the agency has spent nearly $15 million over the past five years on repairs to the infrastructure. The bridges have also been impacted by regional flooding.

“This portion of I-95 is a major hurricane evacuation route for residents and visitors along the coast. In addition to improving the safety of the corridor, these projects will help improve the road network in the area, allowing the movement of freight from the Port to the Inland Port in Dillon and continuing across the region,” SCDOT said in a statement.

The project is also part of the department’s 10-year plan to improve rural bridges across the state.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing