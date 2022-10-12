SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The site of a Grand Strand water park could soon be home to a number of new homes in Surfside Beach.

Records obtained by WMBF News show a rezoning application was filed for Wild Water & Wheels by Marrob LLC, Wild Water & Wheels Inc. and Surfside Beach Associates Inc. Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus signed as an agent and owner of all three companies in the application.

A town official confirmed that the application was submitted “on or about October 3.”

The proposal calls for a list of “mixed use of multifamily and commercial” for future development in the area where the park is currently located on Highway 17 Business. It would also allow the park to continue operations until construction plans are submitted.

The project would be broken into two districts located along the frontage road, with a 2.28-acre commercial district located along the frontage road and a 14.34-acre residential portion behind it. The residential portion would have four, four-story buildings along with space for parking and ponds.

Rezoning application filed for Wild Water & Wheels, site could be used for housing (Town of Surfside Beach)

Under the application, engineering and design are set for late winter and early spring 2023 with a period for permits set for spring and fall of 2023. Construction wouldn’t begin until winter 2023 with an estimated completion of summer 2024.

You can view the full application below:

A representative for Lazarus told WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards on Wednesday that the property has not been sold.

