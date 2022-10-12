Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old St. Pauls High School student has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting threat investigation.

On Monday, an anonymous threat was made through social media that said a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall of St. Pauls High School.

The Public Schools of Robeson County contacted police and extra officers were placed on campus on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED COVERAGE | St. Pauls police monitor high school following social media threat

The school district says there was no shooting and no injuries were reported.

The 11th grade female student has not been identified due to her age.

Any disciplinary action from the school district will be determined by the outcome of the investigation.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County takes incidents like this very seriously. We will not tolerate behavior that could incite fear or cause harm to any of our students or staff members. We would like to thank the St. Pauls Police Department for stepping in and providing extra security and a thorough investigation of this matter,” said Jessica Horne, the chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The St. Pauls Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.