Myrtle Beach Police Department collecting items for domestic violence shelters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department needs your help collecting items for the Family Justice Center.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties is a nonprofit that provides aid to victims of violence and their children.

Here’s a list of things the Family Justice Center currently needs:

Full-sized personal hygiene items (Body wash, shampoo, conditioner, etc.)

Dishwashing soap, laundry detergent and dryer sheets

Diapers and children’s supplies

Canned food/non-perishable items

Utensils (serving items, forks, spoons, etc.)

Paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)

New towels, kitchen towels and bed sheets (mostly twin and full-sized)

Other items they need but rarely get are sports bras, underwear, socks, slippers, deodorant, razors, etc.

You can drop off these items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department and are collecting the items until the end of October.

Bringing in items to give to shelters will help people who have experienced domestic violence.

Megan, a domestic violence survivor, said she never thought she’d end up suffering from domestic abuse.

“You go into it, into a relationship thinking that it’s gonna be great and you don’t realize it happens so easily. He started yelling at me and shoving me down. Breaking doors over my back. He held a gun to my head. It was a whole bunch of stuff,” said Megan.

Megan said her now ex-husband abused her for almost three years before friends and family noticed her bruises, called the cops and took her to a domestic violence shelter.

She said she stayed in the domestic violence shelter for almost two days and was provided everything she needed from clothes, food and even a laptop to work.

Megan said she started therapy this past year and it has helped her work through and talk about what she suffered.

She said she wants to be an advocate for domestic violence victims by sharing the importance of noticing warning signs and symptoms of domestic abuse.

Those signs can include anything from cuts and bruises to threats or even preventing you from spending time with family and friends.

If you’re looking for other ways to help victims, the North Myrtle Beach Women’s Club is having its second annual “What a Difference a Mile Makes” walk.

This is a 1.1-mile walk that costs $20 to participate.

Part of the money raised will also go towards helping the Family Justice Center.

Jeri Mccumbee, the chairperson for the North Myrtle Beach Women’s Club said donating both money and items makes a big difference for victims in need.

“When a victim leaves they leave with nothing. You know, it’s generally a rushed decision. They walk out with what they have on their body and that’s it,” said Mccumbee

You can participate in the “What a Difference a Mile Makes” walk Saturday, October 15 at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

