The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris.

The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages.

The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved into the huge event it is today.

Chicken bog generally consists of chicken, rice, sausage and spices of your choice; though over the years there have been many variations of this basic recipe.

Our Halley Murrow and Andrew Dockery went to get a preview of the event and even get a taste of some Bog.

