Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Latest News

Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
death investigation
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
.
VIDEO: Triple homicide suspect makes first court appearance in Horry County
Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire along Malibu...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Myrtle Beach area; 1 person hurt