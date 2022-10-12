Judge sentences S.C. man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to a decade in prison following a shootout along Myrtle Beach’s busy Ocean Boulevard.

Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland pleaded guilty back on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone.

Back on May 17, 2020, authorities say two rival groups from Chesterfield County were on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard and starting firing at each other across and through traffic.

An employee at a shop was hit in the back, but she has since recovered from her injuries.

A total of 8 people were arrested in the case. A bench warrant was issued for one of the defendants and another defendant’s case is still pending. But all other defendants have pleaded guilty in the case and have either been sentenced or will be soon.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department, especially Chris White, the lead investigator, did an outstanding job with this investigation,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “It is due to their dedication and hard work that we were able to secure guilty pleas from Tyson and the other defendants.”

A judge sentenced Tyson to 10 years in prison on Tuesday and will serve at least 85% of his sentence due to the violent and serious nature of the offense.

