Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than a month until the election, Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots in the mail due to an error from a vendor who prints them.

Spartanburg County election officials said they sent the correct absentee ballot file to the vendor, which is approved by the South Carolina State Election Commission, but an error occurred when the vendor was preparing to print the ballots.

“After sending the file to the vendor, our office identified one voter in the file that had applied for an absentee ballot but later moved out of Spartanburg County,” said Adam Hammons, the director of Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections. “To ensure the ineligible voter did not receive a Spartanburg ballot, we asked the vendor to remove the voter from the file prior to printing and mailing. During that process, the data shifted, unbeknownst to the vendor, causing the error.”

Officials said they are mailing new, corrected ballots to the approximately 699 people impacted on Thursday with an explanation of the issue. The county is also reaching out to affected voters directly with any contact information they have on file.

Corrected replacement ballots will be in an envelope with a yellow stripe.

If you are unsure if you received an incorrect ballot, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website to view your sample ballot for the election and make sure the absentee ballot you received in the mail matches this.

Spartanburg County officials said they have used the same vendor in past elections without any issues and the vendor is one of three approved by the state.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.