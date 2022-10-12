FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase, rain ramps up Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds and mild weather will continue through today, ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures are mild as you step out the door with more clouds around this morning. Skies will look at a mix of sun & clouds through the first half of the day before mostly cloudy skies return later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Hard to complain with today. Highs will climb into the mid 70s before the clouds and rain arrives late. (WMBF)

Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the middle 70s in many areas with a few inland spots climbing to 80°. The risk of a shower or storm today is only at 30% for today and that will primarily be late in the day.

THURSDAY

Our incoming cold front will move into the region on Thursday. Ahead of the front, clouds and temperatures in the mid-upper 70s will continue to start the day. The best rain chance on Thursday will arrive early in the day, including for the Thursday morning commute. At times, that rain could be heavy in a few spots. Regardless, the rain gear will be needed as you start the day on Thursday.

The best rain chance will be tomorrow, with a round of heavier rain through the morning commute. (WMBF)

Our rain chances will fade pretty quickly as we head through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. Scattered storms will continue through the afternoon and early evening along the cold front, but our rain chance will be back down to 0% after sunset.

Here's a look at the next round of showers and storms for Thursday. (WMBF)

THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Cooler and drier weather will filter in behind the front and make for a spectacular round of fall weather from Friday through the weekend.

With plenty of sunshine, temperatures on Friday and Saturday will climb into the lower 70s. Temperatures by Sunday will rebound back into the middle 70s as sunny skies continue.

Not a bad weekend at all for any plans. (WMBF)

