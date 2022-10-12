Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Myrtle Beach area; 1 person hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters have been called to the scene of a two-alarm house fire on Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane, which is near Socastee Boulevard.

Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said a second alarm was sent out and Myrtle Beach Fire Department was brought in to help attack the fire.

Casey added that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.