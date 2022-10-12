Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. Brennand posted $200,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger.

James Brennand posted $200,000 bond after turning himself in on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains in critical condition.

Brennand was a rookie officer on duty when he spotted a car in a McDonald’s parking lot where Cantu sat eating a hamburger.

Suspecting the car was stolen, Brennand ordered Cantu out. Instead, Brennand opened fire as Cantu reversed and tried to drive away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
Coastal Carolina University launches "Educator in Residence" program in Georgetown
Police confirm no threat to CCU community after university lifted shelter in place
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
Horry County police blocked off streets in Atlantic Beach while they looked for a suspect in...
Suspect in triple homicide in Horry, Richland counties is town councilman’s son, authorities confirm
Matthew Dewitt
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
.
VIDEO: Horry County residents concerned over property tax increase
.
VIDEO: Wild Water and Wheels files for rezoning application, site could be used for housing
Matthew Dewitt appeared for a bond hearing in Horry County for charges connected to the...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
Conway man found safe after being reported missing, police say