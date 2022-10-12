Fees could be waived for Myrtle Beach business needing repairs after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council is looking to waive the building permit fees for businesses repairing damages after Hurricane Ian.

The city’s preliminary estimates show that public and private properties in Myrtle Beach took on a total of$2,685,792 in damage from Hurricane lan last week.

According to city officials, private homes and businesses received an estimated $1.6 million whereas city properties received $1.1 million in damages.

Myrtle Beach City spokesperson Mark Kruea said overall the city wasn’t hit as hard, but to continue repairing damages as quickly as possible they’re looking to waive the fees for city businesses.

“If you got damage from the hurricane whether it’s a broken window, damaged fence, a roof missing, we will not charge you the building permit fee,” said Kruea. “We still want the permit to make sure everything is done correctly, but we’ll waive the fee so that you can repair those damages at the least expense.”

This exception, he said, will be allowed for 30 days. Fees will be based on the amount of money the repairs come to per business.

The City council has not finalized these efforts. Kruea said more information is expected to come.

